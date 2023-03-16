Hertha: Windhorst finally out

Hertha BSC and Lars Windhorst are finally going their separate ways. According to ‘Bild’, the 46-year-old not only sold his shares in the old lady, but also canceled his membership in the Berliners. The club confirmed the same when asked by the tabloid newspaper: “Hertha BSC has received a letter terminating the membership of club member Lars Windhorst.”

According to the ‘Bild’, Weghorst wanted to forestall the club’s expulsion with his resignation. Three months ago, Hertha decided to initiate club exclusion proceedings against the former investor. However, the capital did not want to jeopardize the takeover by 777 Partners and is said to have postponed the said procedure. Now the Windhorst problem has solved itself.

