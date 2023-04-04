Hey Barbie! Check out the trailer for ‘Barbie’ with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

One of the most anticipated films for this 2023, without a doubt, is Barbie with the leading role of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the iconic dolls. The film has generated a lot of expectations not only for its cast, but for everything around its story and production.

First, because this new film of Barbie returns to one of the most iconic figures who, although he has been very present in our lives, you could be facing a story that is completely different for the first time. And secondly, by those responsible for the tape.

Barbie is written by Noah Baumbach with Greta Gerwig, who also directs the film. Both have received Oscar nominations, so we can think that this project is in good hands. And to remove all doubts, Here we tell you what it’s about and we leave you the trailer.

Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie’ / Photo: Warner Bros.

Barbie

In Barbie We will see the world, sorry for the redundancy, of Barbies and Kens known as Barbie Land. It certainly is a pink world full of perfection and harmony, or at least it seems so on the surface. However, we will also see the world of humans, which, at some point, mixes with that of the dolls.

While we don’t know how this will happen, it’s important to note in this trailer that Barbie (we will say that it is the main Barbie played by Margot Robbie) will begin an adventure in which she will be accompanied by her boyfriend Ken (Ryan Gosling’s main Ken).

Michael Cera as (another) Ken in ‘Barbie’ / Photo: Warner Bros.

Among the rest of the cast of Barbies and Kens is made up of Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emerald Fennell, Ncuti Gatwa, Dua Lipa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Nicola Coughlan and Ritu Arya. While the human one is led by Will Ferrell, America Ferrara and Connor Swindells.

Barbie opens on July 21, 2023. And here we leave you this second teaser of the film. Here we tell you more details. Does it excite you as much as we do?

