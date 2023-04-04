Dua Lipa will debut as an actress in ‘Barbie’

Dua Lipa has decided to take another step in her career, now as an actress in the film Barbie, which will be released at the end of July in all theaters around the world.

The “Kiss And Make Up” interpreter shared a movie poster on her Instagram account where she appears as a mermaid and accompanied it with the phrase “This Barbie is a mermaid.”

The post has more than a million likes in less than two hours and became a trend on Twitter because of her blue hair.

According to reports, Dua Lipa has also participated in the soundtrack of the film, it is speculated that the original song was composed by her.

Barbie will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling alongside Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Emerald Fennell, Kate Mckinnon and Nicola Coughlan.

The film will tell the story of how Barbie is expelled from her community for not looking perfect, so she travels to the human world to find happiness.