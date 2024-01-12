Hialeah announces $2.9 million to improve sports facilities west of the city

MIAMI.- Esteban Bovo, mayor of Hialeah, announced a renovation worth almost $2.9 million at the Edgar J Hall care center for special people and Bucky Dent Park, located in the west of the city.

“This is perhaps the most important park we have west of Palmetto,” said the mayor, who since his arrival as mayor has emphasized the revitalization of the city’s parks and sports areas.

“When I became mayor, we noticed that it was necessary to make a large investment not only in this park but also in other local facilities,” Bovo said in a press conference this Thursday, May 11.

The improvements, for almost 2.9 million dollars, consist of repairs to the roofs, floors, improvements to the baseball field, the basketball court, the swimming pool and the parking lot.

“These renovations will allow us to carry out different sports programs, such as the collaboration we have with the youth NBA league.”

According to the mayor, the reforms will benefit not only the residents of the area, but also the nearby universities that rent these spaces to hold their practices and games.

Center for people with special abilities

“When I visited the Eduard J Hall center with my wife and we saw the programs developed here with people with special abilities, we thought we should make an investment.”

“In September we held a gala to raise funds for this program and thanks to the prevailing enthusiasm we raised about $200,000. In addition, we receive donations of equipment and computers.”

One of the donors was the José Milton Foundation, which gave the machines that were installed in the gymnasium of the Edgar J Hall center, where residents with special abilities train.

“As a child I attended the José Martí school, which is located next door. I grew up playing in this park Bucky Dent Park. That’s why it makes me very proud to see the improvements we are making,” said the president of the Hialeah Council, Jesús Tundidor. “It is an honor to be able to be a councilor and represent these people with special needs,” said Tundidor.

“As a teacher and mother of a child with special abilities, it was very important to be here,” said Mónica Pérez, Hialeah councilor, who thanked the works that are going to be undertaken.

In this center, where about 60 people with special abilities attend, in addition to sports activities, they are taught to be self-sufficient. “Here they learn to wash their clothes, clean the kitchen and use cutlery. All useful lessons so that they can live an independent life,” Pérez explained.

Most of the money that will be invested in the arrangements comes from taxpayer taxes, that is, from the city’s general fund, except for the $200,000 raised at the gala.

