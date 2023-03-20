HIFK and Pelicans took narrow victories after great drama – Tappara beat KooKoo

Overtime goals decided in HIFK’s favor, Ässät took a big home victory, while KalPa in the end was snubbed for victory in the ice hockey league’s quarter-final matches. Tappara has scored ten goals in two games against KooKoo.

IIro Pakarinen stood for the match’s end goal in extra time when Helsingfors IFK på homeplan beat Lukko from Raumo with 1–0 in the men’s hockey league quarterfinals.

The goal was added on a counterattack in the sixth minute of extra time after HIFK had a player sent off a while earlier.

– Nice to win. It was an even game, just like in the first match (1-4 for HIFK). Lukko was better in the first five minutes, but periods two and three were better from us. Both teams have big, physical guys, Iiro Pakarinen told CMore.

Den eigenga matchtiden var mållös. Roope Taponen i HIFK-målet tog 15 Skott Medan Artjom Zagidulin stod för 25 räddningar.

HIFK defender Ilari Melart had to end the match after he cross-checked in the head of Lukko’s Anrei Hakulinen. The foul occurred in connection with a fight situation at the rim at the end of the second period.

Lukko, on the other hand, came into the game without Samuli Piipponen, who was given a five-game suspension after a head tackle in the previous meeting.

Big scalp for the Ace

The Ace took an important victory at home in Björneborg by beating the clear advance favorites of the match series, Ilves, 5–2.

The Aces took the lead 1–0 halfway into the first period and 2–1 at the beginning of the second period, but Ilves equalized both times.

At the beginning of the third period, Ässät took the lead again, but this time the visitors from Tampere failed to score an equaliser.

Joachim Rohdin’s two goals in the tomb in the final minutes then meant the definitive decision.

The series between regular season runner-up Ilves and play-in-advanced Ässät is 1–1 in matches.

Pelicans turned the end in and down KalPa’s goalie injury

Turn around and win was what the Pelicans did in their home game in Lahtis against KalPa from Kuopio.

With two goals by Tyler Kelleher in the final minute, the Pelicans took the victory 2–1 and now lead the quarterfinal series 2–1 in games.

Kelleher equalized with one minute and one second before full time. In the same situation, KalPa’s young star goalkeeper Juha Jatkola was injured, and the away team’s recent new acquisition, 36-year-old Swede Robin Rahm, had to take over.

When the Pelicans came on offense, Rahm took a shot, but didn’t have time for the rebound as Kelleher hit the rebound into the roof of the empty cage.

– We are a good team when we are down and we were patient. The ending was exciting but it was fun, American Tyler Kelleher told CMore.

The goal shooting in the match had started as late as five minutes before full time.

Juuso Könönen and KalPa were the first to get the puck, which slinked forward to protect Pelicans keeper Patrik Bartosak.

It was Könönen’s first career playoff goal.

Earlier in the period, Könönen had been given the chance for a penalty kick, but that time Bartosak met the challenge.



Seventh-year-old Casimir Jürgens in Tappara played until his team’s first two goals. Bild: All Over Press Tappara,Casimir Jürgens,FM league in ice hockey

Tappara has accounted for ten goals in two games

Tappara is making the process short in the match series against KooKoo. The first team and the CHL winner from this winter have beaten the first team KooKoo with a total of 10-1 in two games.

KooKoo entered the match series as the winner from the play-in round, while Tappara was rested after the regular season.

Today’s meeting in Kouvola was a fairly monotonous display, which Tappara won 6–1. NHL returnee and last league season’s best player Anton Levchi accounted for a hat-trick.

Seventh-year Casimir Jürgens assisted Tappara’s first two goals.