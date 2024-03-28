Hispanic migrant families mourn those missing after bridge collapse in Baltimore

AZACUALPA.- US authorities recovered two bodies of the eight construction workers who were missing after the dramatic collapse of the baltimore bridge . The incident occurred early Tuesday morning when a container ship collided with the bridge structure. Francis Scott Key unleashing a tragedy that has shocked Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

The Chief of the Maryland State Police, Colonel Roland L. Butler Jr., reported in a press conference that divers found a red van submerged, trapping two people seven meters below the surface. However, due to the danger of the area, search and rescue teams were limited in their operations.

Unfortunately, the other six people, from Mexico and Central America, are still missing and presumed dead. Among the missing is Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval, 38 years old, originally from Azacualpa, Honduras. Maynor, who was looking for opportunities in the United States, was an entrepreneur and tireless worker, according to his family.

“He was a fundamental pillar, a bastion so that other people in the family could also travel there and then obtain visas and everything. So he was practically a driving force so that most of the family could travel,” said one of his brothers, Martín Suazo Sandoval.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, emphasized the invaluable contribution that migrants make to the US economy, underlining the need to recognize their work and sacrifice. For their part, the governments of Guatemala and El Salvador also confirmed the presence of citizens among the missing.

Despite the devastating circumstances, investigators have indicated that the incident appears to have been accidental. The families of the victims face unimaginable pain, keeping hope alive as search and rescue efforts continue in the Patapsco River.

This tragedy not only highlights the dangers of construction work and the importance of workplace safety, but also highlights the need to join international efforts to address infrastructure safety and protect workers, regardless of their status. origin or nationality.

The governments of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras have offered their support and solidarity to the affected families, while local and federal authorities in the United States continue to investigate the causes of the bridge collapse and work to recover the missing bodies.

Source: With information from AP and AFP