Robot dog prevents bloodshed in Massachusetts

BARNSTABLE — State Police Massachusetts has recognized the role of a robot dog because it helped prevent a tragedy involving a person barricaded in a house.

The dog named Roscoe, from the state police bomb squad, was sent on March 6 to a home in Barnstable from which officers were shot. Police also deployed two other robots often used for bomb disposal to find the suspect.

The robot dog, controlled remotely by state agents, first toured the two main floors and then detected someone in the basement. The person, armed with a rifle, knocked down Roscoe twice and then shot him three times, disabling his communication system.

The suspect fired at another robot and at a pool outside the house until police subdued him with tear gas and arrested him.

“The incident provided a clear example of the benefits of mobile platforms capable of opening doors and climbing stairs in tactical missions where armed suspects are present,” police said in a statement. “In addition to providing crucial room footage and information about the situation at the scene, Roscoe’s insertion into the suspect’s residence prevented the need, at that stage of the response, to insert human operators and perhaps prevented a security agent from police were involved in an exchange of gunfire.”

Boston Dynamics, the company that made the Spot robot, said in a statement that it is the first time one of them has been shot.

“We are relieved that the only casualty that day was our robot,” the company said. “It’s a great example of how mobile robots like Spot can be used to save lives.”

Authorities have not identified the suspect or the charges against him.

Roscoe was sent to Boston Dynamics to have the bullets removed. He will remain with the company and a new unit will be sent to the state police.

Source: With information from AP