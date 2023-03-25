How to untag yourself from spam videos on TikTok

No one likes to get spammed and on TikTok it can be annoying to get tons of notifications and tags on videos from unknown people. Fortunately, there is a way to remove your profile from these posts with dozens of people tagged and prevent them from doing it again.

By default, anyone on the social network can tag your profile in videos or mention you in comments. In the privacy settings, however, it is possible to limit this function to accounts that you follow or friends on the platform.

However, if you were flagged as a spam video before changing this option, there is a way to remove it. See the step by step.

How to unmark non-TikTok videos

Access the inbox in the TikTok app; Then select “Activity”; In the top menu of the next screen, tap on “Mentions and tags”; Open the video that tagged your profile and press the icon with a silhouette next to the account name; Tap “Remove tag”.

How to prevent others from tagging you on TikTok

In the TikTok app, enter your profile and select “Settings and Privacy”; Then tap on “Privacy”; Look for the “Mentions and Tags” tab; Finally, tap on each option and choose who can interact in these situations. You can limit to only accounts you follow, friends (you follow and they follow you back), or no one.

TikTok does not allow removing a mention in the comments made by a random user of the network. When someone doesn’t stop notifying, the alternatives involve blocking the person and still reporting the post. Among the options for reporting, it is possible to report the use of misleading information and fraud.