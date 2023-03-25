How to see posts you’ve liked on Instagram

Want to find a post that caught your eye? Instagram offers a way to see the publications you’ve liked on the social network — this feature is useful for finding a post and even undoing some likes sent on the platform.

First, the likes posts tab was stored in the profile settings. With some changes to the interface, this collection is found in the “Your Activity” tab, which also records interactions such as responses to Stories, comments and ratings.

How to see liked posts on Instagram

In the mobile application, access your profile and tap the three-bar icon to open more options; Then select “Your Activity”; Tap the “Interactions” tab; Choose the option “Likes”; Instagram will display all posts liked by the profile, from the most recent to the oldest.

It is also possible to organize publications by filters for display order, time interval and search for specific authors.

What other information can I see on the “Your Activity” screen?

The space in the Instagram app allows you to see the time spent on the social network, with options to create daily limits and reduce notifications. It also provides access to general information such as posts, interactions, recent searches in search, deleted content, and links accessed. All this data can be downloaded in a single file by the app.

How to undo a like on Instagram

If you accidentally liked something or want to erase some traces, there is also a solution on the same history screen: open the desired publication and tap the heart icon again to undo the like. The account responsible for the original post will not be notified.

How to see likes from someone else

It is not possible to use apps or tools that show someone else’s likes, as this may violate the terms of the social network and harm your own account. On the other hand, Instagram displays the list of people who liked a specific Reels or Feed post in the post itself.