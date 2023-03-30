Hitman 3, the run of a streamer rovinata dal suo gatto: the clip of the incriminated zampata

Originally published as Hitman 3 in 2021 and released Hitman World of Assassination Contestually all’unione with gli altri episodes of the trilogy dedicated to all’Agente 47, the stealth game has introduced elements roguelike in the new modalità Freelancer.

This new modalità combines the consolidated stealth structure of the series with novità che concedono ancora più libertà su come avvicinarsi ai propri bersagli. Ci sono elementi casuali in ogni missione, il che significa che i giocatori devono essere ancora più metodici e strategici nella preparation delle proprie esecuzioni. Gli sviluppatori di IO Interactive have confirmed that the Hitman series will go unchecked and will have a long pause after the recent update, who and giocatori are still enjoying the massive and updated content introduced by the Danish studio.

Così was doing the streamer stormfall33, che si è adventurata en una run da 2 ore e mezza poi abruptly interrupted by a totally unforeseen event. In line with the stealth strategy of Agent 47, il gatto della streamer, momohas traversed the table of the PC with nonchalance, prescribing with surgical precision and lightning speed and speed Esc and Invio, putting brutally fine alla partita say Stormfall33. Potete dare uno sguardo al tutto process the clip riportata più in basso.

The streamer, initially shocked, has necessarily made the mistake of her cat, forgive him, and subsequently start a run from zero.