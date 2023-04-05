Holy Week: more than 380 thousand people will travel around the country in different means of transport | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Wednesday April 05, 2023 | 7:27 p.m.

More than 380,000 people will travel between this Wednesday and Friday to enjoy the long weekend for Easter, only between domestic flights, buses and long-distance trains, according to a report released by the Ministry of Transportation of the Nation.

The sources indicated that this is possible through infrastructure works in airports and increases in air routes, to strengthen connectivity, and the railway services rehabilitated by the Ministry of Transportation of the Nation that accompany these positive records. .

In this sense, the Minister of Transportation, Diego Giuliano, pointed out that “from the beginning of the administration we set out to put transport at the service of the country’s economic growth. Today we are seeing concrete data that shows us that we are taking the right path, that The works we did and are doing to strengthen our transportation systems are boosting national tourism, allowing more Argentines to travel and are bringing work and opportunities to more and more places in our country.”

The most chosen destinations to travel by plane at the beginning of the long weekend for Holy Week are Bariloche, iguazuEl Calafate, Ushuaia and Córdoba, according to estimates by the company Aeropuertos Argentina 2000, which expects more than 250,000 people to move around the country on domestic flights.

Likewise, through the reactivation of local trains developed by the Ministry and the company Trenes Argentinos Operaciones e Infraestructura, thousands of Argentines will travel by this means of transport to Mar del Plata, Pinamar, Rosario, Junín, Bragado, Pehuajó, Tucumán , Córdoba and Justo Daract from San Luis.

In this context, the spokespersons indicated that between this Wednesday and Friday, there will be 2,550 services to and from the Retiro bus terminal, transporting 127,500 people.

This is complemented by the National Road Safety Agency (ANSV) and the National Transport Regulation Commission (CNRT) which, in turn, will reinforce road operations on the country’s routes with 500 agents, 250 mobiles, 175 breathalyzers and 18 drones to monitor and control the large circulation of vehicles that are expected to move during the Easter holidays.

The Ministry of Transportation of the Nation inaugurated improvements in 27 airports in the country and reactivated 19 rail services, of which 16 were passenger and 3 cargo, reconnecting 73 cities in the interior.

Source: Telam