How can Florida residents benefit?

MIAMI.- Florida It is part of a small group of states in the country that receive a five-star rating from the federal program Medicare considered the highest score within the health insurance system, thanks to its high level of excellence in all areas of service it provides.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, also known as (CMS), annually compares all available Medicare Advantage plans by rating each on a scale of one to five stars. Plans that are rated five stars are considered “excellent” and make up only a small percentage of those recognized as top-tier each year.

The annual rating evaluates the quality of care and customer service provided by the plan through a comprehensive evaluation of 40 different measures, including such things as preventive screenings and clinical interventions, medication compliance and patient safety, appeals, member health and patient experiences.

What is a 5-star Medicare plan?

This classification will allow all residents of the Sunshine State over the age of 65 who use the Medicare benefit the opportunity to change their health plan, during the 5-star special enrollment period that runs through November 30 of this year.

During this period, Floridians currently enrolled in original Medicare (Part A and Part B) or a Medicare Advantage plan have the opportunity once a year to switch to a five-star plan in their area, even though the enrollment period Annual registration for 2024 ended last December.

These programs offer the best quality health services including preventive services, clinical interventions and chronic disease management, among others, that help have a positive impact on your health and quality of life.

Medicare Advantage plans that have earned a five-star rating from CMS will be available for enrollment year-round.

What are the benefits?

Eight out of 10 members of Humana Medicare’s five-star plan, one of Florida’s top health insurance program options, receive important cancer screenings, and about 90% of diabetic patients benefit from them. adequate blood sugar control and are taking the necessary medications to lower cholesterol. These results help reduce serious illnesses, emergency room visits, and hospitalizations.

94% of enrollees in Humana Medicare Advantage plans are enrolled in a plan rated 4 stars or higher in 2024. 61% are enrolled in a plan rated 4.5 stars or higher.

For those seniors who are unhappy with their plan and are looking to make adjustments to their existing programs, they can research their options and make sure they select the one best suited for their health and financial needs.

They have the option to explore Medicare coverage alternatives through the page Medicare.gov, for information about 5 Star plans. Additionally, you can access the page es-www.humana.com/medicare/cms-star-ratings or call 1-800-706-1368 (TTY: 711).

Source: With information from the marketing agency Media Room