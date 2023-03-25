Polish well the kitchen in soli 20 minutes? It is possible with the ancient oriental method that you will change your life in 5 days!

Il nostro tempo libero spesso è davvero scarso e l’idea di passare ore e ore a polish, wash and stir non ci alletta. Oggi vogliamo will concentrate our attention on the cleaning of one of the pulsating hearts of the house: the kitchen. Ecco perché sveleremo un metodo efficace que ci permetterà di risparmiare tempo, soldi e fatica.

I impegni nostri quotidiani ci lasciano poco tiempo a disposizione para prenderci cura della casa. When we return home, I have a long day of work, I will be able to spend our free time in the company of family and friends. Tuttavia, also the house has bisogno di cure e attentionzioni e, che ci piaccia or no, dobbiamo trovare il tempo per polish.

Quello di cui parleremo oggi è a method that arrives from far away e che ti aiuterà moltissimo nelle faccende domestiche. If your sei stanco widen I will lose a sacco of time to polish, continue to leggere qui di seguito.

Polish the kitchen well in a short time: another revolutionary method to try all’istante

Gli ambienti puliti creano armonia e ci permettono di vivere bene. Ecco perché in Oriente, in paesi come Cina e Giappone, sono soliti usare A method to obtain the maximum results with the minimum effort.

Partiamo da un presupposto: per ottenere a neat house without fatica è necessary rimuovere quanti più oggetti superflui. Più uno spazio è vuoto, più è simple to polish it quickly. So close to me I will keep gli ambienti ordinati. Inoltre, concentrati su ciò che stai facendo Non lasciandoti distrarre: in this way ottimizzerai i tempi.

Piastrelle ed elettrodomestici: ci credi che enough only 11 minuti per polish all?

start of the day piastrelle, spesso piene di aloni e macchie di unto. Parting from where we will avoid dust and schizzi potranno cadere a terra e sulle superfici sporcando nuevo. To remove it well and polish thoroughly, inume a pan with warm water, strizzalo and vaporizzaci sopra dell’ethyl alcohol. With a single passata, riuscirai to gliere all the macchie and disinfect the surface. In this way, I will loose 3 minutes.

Infine, passamo agli electrical appliances. We are talking about the fridge, oven and microwave. Anche qui tracce di unto e sporco incrostato sono all’ordine del giorno. To spare time, we make a highly effective natural product da vaporizzare sulle superfici interne ed esterne.

Unisci 2 cucchiai di baking soda di sodium, il succo di un limone e un cucchiaio di sapone di Marsiglia liquid. Detergiamos gli elettrodomestici con un spugna morbida e dopo aver asciugato con un panno asciutto, avremo un cucina splendente e fumata. In 8 minuti avrai pulito tutto.

Piani di lavoro e pavementi: 8 minutes for a perfectly polished kitchen

Passiamo ai piani di lavoro, ovvero il piano cottura, il lavello e il tavolo. To obtain optimal results, use a microfiber cloth with a solution based on acetate and tea tree oil. With a single passata avrai polish the surface, perfume and release the germs. In the middle, this richiede 5 minutes using this method.

Infine, per polish well the kitchen we finish the laundry washing i pavement: enough 3 minutes. To obtain a good result without fat, it is enough to pour it into a secchio d’acqua calda a bicchiere d’aceto di alcol. Use this solution that does not hurt alone, let alone a shiny pavement without macchie.