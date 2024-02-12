How great! Jacob Forever and La Dura celebrate the 8 years of their daughter Saisha

Saishathe daughter of the urban music singer Jacob Forever and the influencer The Hardis turning 8 years old and her parents wanted to start celebrating the big date by dedicating some beautiful words to the little girl through social networks.

To do this, the reggaeton artist and the model have shared in their respective story sessions on their Instagram profiles a photo of Saisha accompanied by the following messages.

“Someone turns 8 tomorrow”commented Diliamne Jacob, La Dura’s real name, alongside a photograph of Saisha sitting in an airplane seat while looking out the window.

Jacob Forever, for his part, added along with a photograph in which he appears with the little girl: “Happy birthday my pretty little girl, I love you very, very much”.

We are convinced that these publications of the couple on their Instagram profiles are just the beginning of the celebration of Saisha’s 8 years, because every year the couple always prepares something special for the girl and celebrates it in style with their families. and friends.