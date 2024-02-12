Embargoed and they enjoying one barrel and part of the other

Mister, Matthew Miller, has warned that on April 18, the United States will not renew General License 44, which had provided relief from the embargo on the Venezuelan oil and gas sectors. It is Mr. Biden’s response to the obstinacy of the pariah President, for clinging to the illegal, immoral and for us, cowardly political disqualification of María Corina Machado.

The State Department spokesperson, referring to the beginning, regretted that such a measure forces PDVSA again! to sell their barrels of crude oil at considerable discounts to international legitimizers of dirty money. Such bargains, truly, go against the basic needs of Venezuelans.

When it comes to how to survive or earn our daily bread, each person or group of these makes a tunic out of their shirts.

Before the current drug trafficking boom, the best business in the world was well-managed oil exploitation and the second best business in the world was also oil exploitation, although poorly managed.

The shameful administrative corruption that existed in Venezuela had a flat rate: dishonest public officials, of which there always are, demanded 10% of the amount of all contracts with the State for themselves. The costs of a road, a hospital, a school or any other contract rose in proportion to such bribes. At least the works were built or the respective service was provided to the crowd.

Everything changed on January 23, 1999, when the group of social and moral ill-wishers took power, taking everything, in exchange for nothing, because they are incapable of making or building even a single cucumber.

The launderers of dirty money from drug trafficking earn 10% of the capital they legitimize. “Decent” people, compared to the launderers based in Russia, China, Turkey, India, who lend themselves to those who usurp power in Venezuela to evade the embargoes of the fearsome OFAC attached to the US Treasury.

Miller himself has confirmed it: The cut reaches 40% of PDVSA invoices and here we arrive where we would not like to have arrived: Mr. Biden and his aforementioned spokesperson know nothing. The members of the thug government of Venezuela, instead of suffering, enjoy one barrel and part of the other with their supposed punishments. Let’s see:

As a result of the disastrous Barbados agreements that eased sanctions, PDVSA has been forced to register its income in international banking and from the latter, it is relatively easy to track every dollar.

On the contrary, once Mr. Miller’s threats are carried out and the aforementioned embargoes are restored, PDVSA will return to its adventures: carry out its transactions in the dark underworld of dirty money, which suits it, perfectly, so that its thefts do not leave footprints

A young man named Nassif, 36, is the new emulator of “ambassador” Saab. He has distributed and will redistribute that 40% loot between the RoboLucionario senior officials and the respective launderers. Front man, distributor of the proceeds of crime and also a heartthrob? You have to pity him. It is not a small sacrifice to keep the crony, carcamal and Messalina happy (The fury is about the dollars, please do not think badly).

The urgency of the supposed bravado that called on the Yankees to replenish immediately! “The sanctions of shit… cabbages” were not due to any anti-imperialist arrest, but to the itching, itching, to the hives, pure and simple – like his blood-related one – from continuing to scrape the pot.

And the dollars for the mourning and suffering Venezuelans? Well the same. For Wednesday… cabbages. With or without sanctions.

@omarestacio