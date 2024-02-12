Trump appears before court in case over documents

FORT PIERCE – After a special prosecutor decided not to file charges against Joe Biden for the handling of secret federal government documents, the case of former United States President Donald Trump continues and this Monday he appeared before a federal court in Florida for a hearing to door closed.

Biden and his family continue to benefit from the Department of Justice. Now the pretext was that President Biden barely remembers the date of his son’s death in 2015 or when he was vice president in Barack Obama’s government (2008-2016).

The judge in the case, Aileen Cannon, summoned the former president’s defense and the Prosecutor’s Office to address how access to classified evidence in the case will be managed.

Trump and his lawyers arrived around 9:00 am at the courthouse in Fort Pierce, about 200 km north of Miami, where a group of supporters with signs of support were waiting for them.

The former president is accused of thirty charges for the classified documents found at his Florida residence in Mar-a-Lago.

To prepare the case, Trump’s lawyers want to obtain access to alleged evidence held by the Prosecutor’s Office, something the latter opposes.

“Defense attorneys should be prepared to discuss their defense theories of the case, in detail, and how any classified information might be relevant or useful to the defense,” Cannon wrote in the court document calling for the hearing.

The judge will listen to the defense arguments until early in the afternoon, before receiving the Prosecutor’s Office, also behind closed doors.

The start of this trial is scheduled for May 20. Along with Trump, the administrator of Mar-a-Lago Carlos de Oliveira and Waltine Nauta, the former president’s personal assistant, will sit in the dock.

His judicial accusations do not seem to stop at the moment his aspiration to return to the White House after the presidential elections in November. On the contrary, Trump is the great favorite to lead the Republicans in those elections.