Patrick Mahomes confirms his status as a figure in the NFL during the Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS.- The San Francisco 49ers gave him two opportunities Patrick Mahomes to mount a winning offensive series in the Super Bowl.

They should know — who doesn’t know by now? — which were too many.

Mahomes bravely led the Chiefs down the field at the end of regulation, only to settle for a game-tying field goal with three seconds left, before responding to a 49ers field goal in overtime with a an offensive scoring drive that will go down in history.

The Chiefs quarterback broke away to run for a pair of first downs, including one on fourth down, before connecting with Mecole Hardman on a three-yard pass for a 25-22 victory on Sunday.

mahomeschampions.jpg Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrates the victory in the American Conference final against the Baltimore Ravens, on Sunday, January 28, 2024. Now he will seek another Super Bowl championship AP/Matt Slocum

Mahomes celebrated by running madly toward the end zone, then turned around and returned to the Kansas City sideline, where he collapsed on the yellow-painted grass in what seemed to taste like joy and a bit of disbelief.

“This is fabulous,” Mahomes said. “Legendary”.

It was just more magic from Mahomes, giving the 28-year-old quarterback his second consecutive championship ring and third overall. He’s just the sixth quarterback to win three Super Bowls and the second youngest, and his three championships put Mahomes behind only Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw for the most by a starting QB in NFL history. .

Montana and Bradshaw are certainly within reach with four each, and given how quickly Mahomes has racked up Lombardi trophies in Kansas City, it’s hard to believe, even for him, that Brady’s record of seven is untouchable.

“I think Tom said it best: Once you win that championship, get those parades and have those dreams, you’re no longer the champion. “You have to come back with the same mentality,” Mahomes said. “And he learned from those types of players who have been the greatest in history.”

The Chiefs are the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the Patriots did so in 2003 and 2004, and their third championship in four trips in the last five years sets them apart from the rest.

When asked if he had achieved dynasty status, Mahomes responded: “It’s the beginning of one.”

Hard test for Mahomes:

Mahomes suffered for much of the game, especially because the 49ers refused to charge, which the two-time league MVP easily evades. But he started to heat up in the fourth quarter, when he led Kansas City to a field goal to tie it 16-16 with 5:46 left, then orchestrated another drive for another field goal that sent the game to overtime.

He finished with 333 yards passing with two touchdowns, an early interception that was forgotten when he hit an open Hardman in the end zone to spark the celebration at Allegiant Stadium.

“I don’t think Pat knows how to lose,” Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice summed up.

Source: AP