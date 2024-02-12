“What a low level for this boy”

Lenier Table performed in concert in Houston, a show in which she had a great guest: her friend Cintia Medrero García, better known as The Cintumbare.

The controversial influencer attended her colleague’s concert, which she was in charge of presenting on stage. A moment that she took advantage of La Cintumbare to announce that she will go to Miami.

“I’m going with Lenier to Miami, he’s managing everything. He’s putting things the way they have to be because I’m not just anyone. Soon to Miami so the pressure can go up for everyone.”he said, before introducing his colleague.

The influencer confirmed the good relationship between La Cintumbare and Lenier Mesa by uploading some photos with the Cuban singer and composer between kisses and hugs. Some images that have unleashed a shower of criticism for the interpreter of “How do I pay you.”

“Oh Lenier, I don’t even know how to defend you anymore.”“It is true that people gather according to their kind, every day Lenier loses his audience”, “What a low level this boy has”, “I liked Lenier until today”, “Never underestimate Cuban artists, they always agree to do one more job and fall even lower” or “Lenier fell, asere”, are some reactions that can be read on social networks to this meeting.

These images arrive in the midst of controversy over the strong statements that La Cintumbare made about La Diosa’s family, that he would be considering taking legal action against the controversial influencer.