Murder in the noble house!: Baroness was shot dead in the car

Family drama in the finest circles!

Baroness Myriam “Mimi” Ullens de Schooten († 70) was found shot dead in a car in Lasne, Belgium. “We can speak of a family tragedy,” quoted RTL prosecutor Marc Rézette.

BECAUSE: The main suspect is stepson Nicolas (57)! Rézette: “A man reported to the police and said he had killed his stepmother.” According to Belgian media reports, there is a financial dispute behind the crime.

Nicolas is said to have rammed Myriam’s car with his car and fired six shots at her.

The entrepreneur came from Cologne and came to Belgium with her family when she was five. In 1999 she married Baron Guy Ullens de Schooten Whettnall (88, around 300 million euros), who brought four children into the marriage.

Nicolas is said to have accused his stepmother of squandering his father’s fortune.