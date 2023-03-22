How is the anger with Dwayne Johnson, ‘Shazam 2’, ‘Black Adam’ and the prohibited cameos?

The DC universe on television and cinema is being restructured, but the controversy continues around some franchises already launched on the big screen. The most recent reports have Dwayne Johnson y Black Adam in sightespecially taking into account how different the recently released could be Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The whole roll involves some cameos that Dwayne Johnson himself would have prohibited (so to speak), I agree with a report published by The Wrap This Tuesday, March 21. We tell you how the wave is.

So the issue of cameos that Dwayne Johnson denied between Black Adam and Shazam

The theme of possible clash of Shazam and Black Adam in the DC universe in the cinema, was a topic that aroused curiosity in fans for a long time. These characters are arch-enemies in the comics, so the idea of ​​seeing them go head-to-head in a movie was pretty exciting.

Could it happen? The ingredients were set with Zachary Levi playing the hero, and with Dwayne Johnson getting the lead for the villain’s individual film, released just in 2022…. And even with that, It does not seem that the idea was completely liked by the also ex-wrestler.

The recent report from The Wrap mentions that Dwayne Johnson reportedly rejected any attempt to bring Black Adam and Shazam togetherblocking the possibility of joint cameos in the tape of his character and in the second part of Zachary Levi’s superhero.

“The Rock” apparently did not want Levi to appear on Black Adam as part of a possible cameo. Also detailed is Johnson’s refusal for the Justice Society of Americathe team of heroes led by Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan) who appears in BAhad his cameo in Fury of the Gods.

The aforementioned article mentions that Dwayne Johnson had an idea for the DC universe to revolve around his character and Superman, this with the return of Henry Cavill. But as we remember, eventually James Gunn, president of DC Studios, announced that Black Adam and Cavill’s Superman were not included in the plans for his new universe.

The director of ‘Shazam 2’ had already talked about the canceled cameos

A few days ago, The Hollywood Reporter published an interview where the director David F. Sandberg talked about the cameos of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The filmmaker confirmed to said medium that one of the special appearances that had been contemplated was that of the Justice Society of America. The team would come out in the frame in a brief cameo in the middle of the final credits of Shazam 2.

“That fell apart three days before we were going to film…”, said Sandberg without mentioning the reasons for that creative decision (which would now have an answer). Here we open a SPOILER ALERT… In the end, Fury of the Gods had two special appearances: Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and a couple of characters we saw in The Suicide Squad y Peacemaker.

The latter was the one with which the ‘forbidden cameo’ of the Justice Society of America was supplied, in the second installment of the hero starring Levi. So things with Dwayne Johnson and his behind-the-scenes attempts to prevent Black Adam and Shazam from meeting in the movies.

Did Zachary Levi affirm Dwayne Johnson’s theme about Black Adam and Shazam?

Reports of Dwayne Johnson’s denial of Black Adam and Shazam cameos coming from The Wrap, They would have been confirmed by Zachary Levi himself on his social networks.

After the report was released, the actor who gives life to Shazam uploaded an Instagram story where he wrote “the truth will make them free”, this in response to a post where information from The Wrap was cited. Here the image.

Interview with Zachary Levi and the cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Well, the gossip with the theme of Dwayne Johnson is quite dense, Black Adam y Shazam… But hey, at the end of the day, the DC universe in film and TV is preparing for a restructuring after James Gunn and Peter Safran will take the presidency of DC Studios. These are the 10 projects that are on track for this new phase.

And since we are in those, here below we leave you the talk we had with Zachary Levi and director David F. Sandberg for the premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The actor and the filmmaker entered into a ‘true or false’ dynamic regarding the world of Shazam and what is being said about him on the internet. And here you can find our interview with the rest of the cast.

