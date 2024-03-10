Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Creatures… these names are some of the hits that have swept the box office and are destined to triumph at the 96th gala. The Oscar Awards, which will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 10. From the start of the red carpet until the winners of the statuettes are announced, the event will attract the attention of a large number of spectators.

The romanticization and idealization of Hollywood is directly linked to the film industry, from where the greatest productions are born and figures have been created that have become social icons. There are names that will endure over time thanks to their influence and their extensive careers in the world of cinema, and as always some of them will be present at the Oscars gala.

Among the favorite films to win several statuettes that dominate the lists of nominees in the most important categories, an unexpected guest has slipped in. Nyada film that tells the story of a former Olympic athlete and her coach embarking on a daring adventure, has made a place for itself in two of the most important categories of the awards.

How many Oscars does Jodie Foster have and how many times has she been nominated for an Oscar?

Even if a film has not been very popular or acclaimed by viewers and critics, when it has two actresses of the caliber of Annette Bening and Jodie Foster, exactly what has happened can happen, which unexpectedly for many have occupied a place among the nominees for Best Lead Actress and Best Supporting Actress.

For Annette Bening it is her fifth nomination for statuettes, the same as for Jodie Foster, who is one of the greatest actresses of recent decades. Her great career has supported her since at the age of fourteen she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Taxi Driver.. 47 years later she is again a candidate in this category; in between, three nominations for Best Leading Actress, of which she won twice. A return in style after 29 years without competing for a gold statuette of one of the most beloved figures in the world of cinema.

Best Supporting Actress (1977) – Taxi Driver

Best Leading Actress (1989) – Accused

Best Leading Actress (1992) – The Silence of the Lambs

Best Leading Actress (1995) – Nell

*Best Supporting Actress (2024) – Nyad*

*In bold the editions in which it was a winner.

**Edition for which the winner is not yet known.