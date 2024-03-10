Maluma and Susana Gmez welcome their daughter Paris into the world

MIAMI.- The Colombian singer Maluma and his girlfriend, the architect Susana Gomez they welcomed the world to their it’s Paris Although neither of the two has spoken on social networks about the birth of the little girl, Poder magazine was in charge of giving the exclusive.

The publication released a black and white photograph, in which the interpreter is seen dressed in operating room clothing and posing his face close to the little girl’s. “ #ExclusivaPoder Maluma is now a dad! This Saturday, in the afternoon, Pars, the daughter of the Paisa singer and her partner, Susana Gómez, was born. Much success to Juan Luis in this new stage!”, reads the content broadcast on X.

Although the urban artist and his partner share some details about their daughter, and even confirmed that the birth was scheduled for this month; Both tried to handle the matter quite discreetly. “The cucho from Paris fulfilling the dream…!! Only 1 month to meet you,” Maluma wrote in February.

However, just one day ago Maluma had posted a photo session with Susana on Instagram and wrote: “Days after meeting you”; so many thought that it was still a little while before Paris was born.

Controversy

But not everything related to this news has been rosy. In X, the lawyer Anglica Monsalve Gaviria denounced that the Clinic del Rosario de Medellín did not allow him access to visit his daughter, who had given birth, because the reggaeton singer was in the premises.

“I have not been able to see my grandson, Piero, who was born at the @clinicarosario in Medellín. They took my daughter and other mothers out of the waiting room because today @maluma’s daughter was born in that clinic,” he begins his writing.

“Maluma’s private security, who should set an example, is the reason why today some mothers and grandmothers like me are denied the right to see their children and grandchildren because the right of a famous or rich person takes precedence.” , continued questioning Law 100, which as he explained is legislation that is applied in Colombia: “in different ways according to the stratum and the money you have.”

The fact generated rejection in the nation, and the artist has been criticized for this.

“Why did you order the entire hospital to close??? A grandmother still cannot meet her grandson because your security team prevented it. Where is your empathy with people?”, commented a woman in her last publication on Instagram .

“Hello Paris, I hope your parents believe you in a world where you know that there are human rights and that all people should be given the same treatment and respect. Today a mother who was not yours could not receive her family because you “You were arriving at the same time as my nephew. I hope you both have a wonderful life ahead. Welcome to this world beautiful,” wrote another.

So far, Maluma has not commented on the birth of Paris or the controversy at the clinic.