How to see the Goya 2024 Premios films: Netflix, Movistar, HBO or Amazon?

When the curtain opens and the lectern waits, the audience watches and the names follow one another in a magnificent concatenation of winners, The Goyas will have already fired an irreversible shot. I won’t have time to watch the movies. Statuettes will be handed out without some spectators knowing which works receive them. For this reason, it is advisable to get ready before the great event of the seventh national art. Here is the list of nominated films with a short explanation of their plot and, above all, the platform on which they can be found.

20,000 species of bees

The tape of Estbaliz Urresola in Solagu delves into the dilemmas of little Coc (Sofa Otero) to address transsexuality in a way that has rarely been done in cinema. She starts out as one of the great favorites for the night, boosted not only by the 15 nominations, but also by the Berlin Festival Silver Bear. It can be seen in Movistar Plus.

Specifically, she is nominated for Best Film, Best New Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress (two), Best Original ScreenplayBest photography direction, Best editing, Best art direction, Best costume design, Best makeup and hairstyling, Best production direction, Best special effects and Best sound.

Creature

This film is in itself an investigation of the female desire in a peculiar way and from a sudden loss of sexual appetite. After a good result at the Gaud, she seeks to repeat her feat at the Goya within the categories of Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Newcomer. The film can be perfectly viewed in of the movie.

Matter

This is the debut of lvaro Gago, which has taken advantage of a previous short to turn it into a neat film starring Ramona, a 40-year-old woman who lives on the Galician coast and whose life is mired in some powerful worries; After an important episode, she must rethink what direction she wants to take in her future. With this argument to dispute the Goya Best new director and Best actress. The tape can be seen at Movistar Plus+.

I’m loving you madly

The film is quite a journey to that Spain straddling the Franco regime and the Transition, when the LGTBIQ+ movements were beginning to gain strength; The synopsis travels to Andalusia to show how these groups fought for the repeal of the Social Dangerousness Law and for sexual amnesty. She is nominated for Best New Director, Best New Actor (two), Best Original Screenplay and Best Original Song. This film can be seen in Movistar Plus+.

Upon Entry

One hour is enough for this proposal to stand out from the rest. The argument of Upon Entry takes place in an airport, through an interrogation and with tension injected into the tape; It is about a couple who tries to move to the United States, but in the immigration area they are exposed to an unexpected obstacle. She is nominated for Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay and Best New Director. In turn, it can be seen in of the movie and in Movistar Plus+.

Under therapy

This mixture of drama and comedy, fruit of the ingenuity of Gerardo Herrero, takes place inside a room whose walls, in the end, will become guardians of the secrets that each other gives to each other. Opt for Best Supporting Actor and can be found at Movistar Plus+.

A not so simple life

The axis of the film is known as mid-life crisis, a vital point reached by the protagonist. His dreams then become chimeras, his life is meaningless. Someone even comes along to turn all this around. The film has been nominated for Best original screenplay and, furthermore, it can be found in Movistar Plus+.

Mummies

This work of animation maintains the essence of the purest Tadeo Jones, but, and respecting the adventurer’s expeditionary tasks, it travels much further than him. Specific, The plot takes place in a mythical city full of mummies that they believe they are dead and that she is being threatened by an archaeologist who is trying to find her. She is nominated for best animated film and, like many others on this list, it can be found at Movistar Plus+.

Hanna and the monsters

This old and excellent motif has been found for centuries in numerous books and works of all kinds. And in the cinema, of course. It is a family film whose plot is entangled in the adventures of a girl who loves monsters and who travels to the place where they live, Monsterville; and there he realizes her curious reality. Nominated for best animated filmis available in of the movie.

With you, with you and without me

A very intimate documentary in which the director and protagonist has recorded her entire life, from 18 to 38 years old, showing the relationships that accompanied her in the process and combining his history with fictions. It is quite a feminist plea, a reflection of the evolution of the role of women in modern society. She is nominated for Best documentary and can be found at of the movie.

The Antares Paradox

A work of science fiction has sneaked into the Goya. The plot takes place in a single space: the protagonist exercises a curious introspection to reflect on life in outer space. It should be noted that this work is the first film by Luis Tinoco, a special effects technician who has already won the Oscar for being behind this field in Interstellar. Now aspire to best original music. It can be seen in of the movie.

Safe Place

This film lands in Valladolid from Croatia to show a dramatic fuselage, delving into the consequences of a suicide attempt. The depth of this tape is very deep; an ode to mental health treatment. She is nominated for Best European film and can also be found in of the movie.

The eight mountains

In this case, the plane takes off from Italy. This is a story of friendship surrounded by the Alps and starring Pietro and Bruno, two childhood friends who discover over time the value of having each other. She is nominated for Best European film and can be viewed in of the movie.

Fishbowl

The tape is a care Puerto Rican work which is about the life of a young woman who, with time on her heels, wants to visit her loved ones; In the background, the drama and political charge of a film that is also a social complaint. She is nominated for Best Ibero-American film and, like many others, can be found in of the movie.