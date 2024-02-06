Singer-songwriter Toby Keith dies from stomach cancer

NORMAN.- He singer-songwriter of Beer For My Horses Toby Keith is dead. He was 62 years old. He suffers a cancer stomach, passed away peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted on the singer’s website. country.

“He fought his battle with grace and courage,” the writing indicated. He had been diagnosed with the disease in 2022.

The 6-foot-4 singer, who was at times a divisive figure in the country world, rose to fame in the country boom years of the 1990s and formed an identity in around his style and his masculine and pro-American compositions.

Throughout his career he clashed with other celebrities and journalists and often criticized record executives who wanted to soften him.

country figure

He was known for his explicit patriotism in songs after the attacks of September 11, 2001, such as Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue and enthusiastic tavern songs like I Love This Bar y Red Solo Cup. She had a powerful voice, a mocking sense of humor, and a repertoire that ranged from romantic ballads to songs about bars.

Among his 20 Billboard number 1s were How Do You Like Me Now?!, Should’ve Been a Cowboy, As Good As I Once Was, My List y Beer for My Horsesa duet with Willie Nelson.

Keith worked in the Oklahoma oil fields in his youth and later was a semi-professional football player before launching his singing career.

“I write about life and I sing about life, and I don’t analyze things too much,” Keith told The Associated Press in 2001 after the success of his song I’m Just Talking About Tonight.

Political stance

He often spoke openly about his political positions, especially after the 9/11 attacks.

He initially claimed to be a conservative Democrat, although he later described himself as an independent. He played at events for Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. The latter awarded him the National Medal of Arts in 2021. His songs and direct opinions caused him controversy at times, something he seemed to enjoy.

Some of his latest successes were Love Me If You Can, She Never Cried In Front of Me y Red Solo Cup. In 2015 he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

In November 2022 he was honored by the BMI entertainment rights organization and received the BMI Icon award, a few months after receiving his stomach cancer diagnosis.

“I always believed that songwriting was the most important part of this whole industry,” Keith told the audience of other singers and songwriters.

FUENTE: AP