HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook arrives with Core i5 and 16 GB of RAM

After being announced at the beginning of the year during CES 2023, the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook began to be sold in the international market. The product is aimed at users who want to take advantage of the ChromeOS operating system, but still with advanced specifications – something especially useful with advances in games and other graphical applications for the Google system.

For this, the product features a 12th generation Intel Core i5-1235U processor and up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM memory. Internal storage is 256GB via NVMe SSD.

With a metal construction, the Chromebook has a 14-inch screen and a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. This panel still offers a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits and touchscreen support, while the keyboard has RGB backlighting and an integrated biometric sensor.

Above the screen is an 8 MP camera for video calling or other similar tasks. The inner section houses a quad speaker system, with components signed by the renowned audio brand Bang & Olufsen.

The device still has a 51.3 Wh battery, capable of delivering 11 hours and 30 minutes of autonomy, according to HP. Via a USB-C port with Thunderbolt 4, charging can reach 50% tank in 30 minutes at up to 96W.

In addition to physical ports, the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook supports Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Its construction is about 1.5 kg, and the product will be sold in white or black.

price and availability

The Chromebook is already open for sale, and deliveries are scheduled to start on March 24th. Its official price is US$ 999, equivalent to around R$ 5,295 in direct conversion.

HP also offers a version of the product with Windows, and the same hardware. It will cost US$1,399, which is worth around R$7,145.

Source: 9to5Google