Huawei investigated in Belgium over spying suspicions

A Huawei is being investigated by the Belgian Security Service, which seeks to assess whether the technology company is being used by the Chinese government to spy on the European Union and NATO.

says the political website that, in recent months, the Belgian Security Service has been conducting interviews with former Huawei employees in Brussels. One of the objectives is to understand how the Chinese Communist Party is using these companies and non-state agents to promote the interests of the Chinese government in Europe.

It should be remembered that this increased scrutiny by Huawei comes at a time when TikTok is being the subject of great pressure in the West, with the use of the short video app having already been banned among government officials in some countries.

Also Read: Huawei already has a date to present new mobile phones in Europe