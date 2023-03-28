Dropped all Galaxy S23 from a height of 1.8m; This video you won’t want to miss.

An insurance company has released a drop test video for the Samsung Galaxy S23 line, comparing its durability with the Galaxy S22 line. Allstate used a robot called DropBot to drop phones from a height of 1.8m into various positions to analyze the results. The S23 lineup features sustainable materials like recycled glass and marine plastic, but Allstate also notes that using sustainable materials can compromise durability.

The video compares the durability of the Galaxy S23 series to that of the previous year’s Galaxy S22 line. The test started with the 1.8m (6ft) frontal drop, which left the Galaxy S23 with a cracked screen and loose glass.

The Galaxy S23+ had a cracked screen, loose glass and bezel damage. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, had a strange fall, but still suffered cracks on the screen and on the edges. It is worth remembering that all three devices in the Galaxy S23 series have Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

In the back drop test, the rear glass of the Galaxy S23 series devices cracked, there was damage to the frame and loose glass. The Galaxy S23+ had cracks and damage to the bezel on the back. The Galaxy S23 Ultra suffered from a broken lens, cracks and light bezel damage.

The results indicate that the Galaxy S23, like the Galaxy S22, had the front and back screens broken in the first drop, leaving the device unusable. The Galaxy S23+ was better than the Galaxy S22+ in drop tests and still worked after being dropped front and back.

Frontal fit of S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra had an impressive result for a device of its size, suffering less damage than the other models in the Galaxy S23 series and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The test proves that sustainability doesn’t have to compromise the device’s durability, but Allstate recommends, as we do, that you purchase a cover and protective film to prevent damage to the device if dropped to the ground.

We tested the Galaxy S23 Ultra here, obviously without dropping it.













Via: Phone Arena