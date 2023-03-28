Titans: New trailer sets the mood for the dramatic series finale







After the DC series Titans last took a breather in the middle of Season 4 on HBO Max, the rest of the episodes will continue in April. These will bring the story to an end, because there won’t be another season. In addition to the US start date, there is now a new trailer.

According to official sources, at the beginning of the new episodes, the Titans return to the Temple of Trigon after their disappearance. However, Sebastian and Mother Mayhem are missing – and the team of heroes must find them in time before Sebastian can summon the demon Trigon. At the same time, a prophecy states that Kory must make a great sacrifice in order to save the world.

The final episodes will show whether the Titans manage to save both Kory and the entire world. HBO Max will air this starting April 13, 2023. The series runs on Netflix in Germany, although we are still waiting for season 4 to start here.