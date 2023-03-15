Hugo Ibarra broke down in Boca training and was admitted as a precaution

In the middle of the training session that Boca was carrying out this morning in Ezeiza ahead of the match against Instituto for the Professional League, Hugo Ibarra broke down and was transferred to a clinic as a precaution.

Upon arriving at the property, the coach xeneize felt somewhat down and with a Strong headache, but the concern grew when his nose began to bleed. This is why the doctors on campus decided to transfer him to a medical center to do some rigorous studies and avoid complications.

According to those close to the club, despite the scare, Ibarra is better and is under medical supervision. In the next few hours, an official medical report is expected to find out more details about the situation.

Sources close to the xeneize coaching staff told the Télam agency that due to the symptoms that Ibarra manifested, it could be a pressure problem.