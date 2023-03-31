I had a drug addiction, I was hospitalized: Guaynaa

The Puerto Rican singer Guaynaa, publicly addressed the issue of his drug addiction and the process he has faced to rehabilitate, from which he has come out ahead thanks to his willpower, his parents and his now wife, the also singer Lele Pons, who have supported it.

“I had never told it before. I had a drug addiction, I was hospitalized and I was rehabilitated two years ago,” said the interpreter of Rebota in the Spanish program El Hormiguero, with host Pablo Motos.

The interpreter explained that he began his rehabilitation process when he met Lele Pons

“It was the moment when Lele and I were also getting to know each other. I knew that if I continued in that world I would lose her. Thanks to my parents, her and my willpower, I am living my new life,” he said.

Guaynaa, 30, and Pons, 26, tied the knot on March 4 in Miami, surrounded by celebrity family and friends including Paris Hilton, DJ’s Diplo and Steve Aoki; Becky G, Aitana, Manuel Turizo and many others.

The couple is promoting their most recent album, a very distinctive one because they worked on it together and is called Capitulations, with 12 tracks like “Abajito”, although this is not the first time they have collaborated musically, as they had previously made “Se Te Nota “, arose when they started their courtship in 2021.