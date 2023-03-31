Beyond the headliners: 5 international artists you must see at Tecate Pal’ Norte 2023

El Tecate Pal’ Norte 2023 is just around the corner and many are excited to see the headliners of this edition. However, international talent is present beyond the big names and we tell you those 5 acts of the festival that you must see.

And it is that although Billie Eilish, The Killers y Twenty One Pilots will gather thousands of people in the three days of Tecate Pal’ Norte, there are also international bands and artists worth checking out at the festival for various reasons. Here we list 5 of them.

Before counting down, we leave you a tip: check out everything that Bacardí will have at the festival, which ranges from dynamics at Casa Bacardí, merch, prizes, contests and drinks to get into the festival mood. They will also have the Oasis Bacardí stage, with more than 20 artists, including one that we will present to you later.

Official lineup of Tecate Pa’l Norte 2023. Photo: Tecate Pa’l Norte.

5 international artists that you should not miss in Tecate Pal Norte 2023

5.- Wallows

This is one of the international bands that cannot be missed at Tecate Pal’ Norte 2023. Originally from Los Angeles, Wallows has stood out in the alternative scene since 2014 when they released some EP’s. Although it was undoubtedly his album Nothing Happens (2019) the one that promoted them within the industry.

The trio made up of Dylan Minnette (who is also an actor), Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston it’s everything one expects from a young alternative rock band. And considering that it will be the first time they will come to Monterrey, they will surely not want to miss it.

4.- Girl Talk

In Tecate Pal’ Norte 2023 there is something for all tastes and electronic musicians are no exception. In fact we must say that there are international artists who should take advantage to see in this year’s edition and among those names Girl Talk stands out.

Gregg Michael Gillis is the man behind this project that draws attention to the variety of mashups with genres such as hip-hop, rock, pop and more, which allow us to listen to artists from Beyoncé and Michael Jackson, to the Beastie Boys, Lady Gaga and Megadeth.

International artists and bands will arrive at Tecate Pal’ Norte this 2023

3.- The Empress

Directly from France, we tell you at once that L’Impératrice is one of the international bands that should not be missed at Tecate Pal’ Norte 2023, Well, the dance and the energy, yes or yes, are present when Flore Benguigui and company take the stage.

If you’re into pop and disco music, you should definitely pay attention to the Tecate Original stage on Sunday, April 2. We promise you that you will not regret your decision (in fact, last year L’Imperatrice was in CDMX and there was a party).

2.- Dayglow

One of our spoiled and rightly so. In recent years Dayglow has become a banner for DIY musiciansWell, this young man from Texas has created dream pop hits in his bedroom (literally) and has already conquered big festivals like Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.

At 21 years old, Sloan Struble (her real name) is an emerging music star and with only two studio albums and some pretty creative videos, Dayglow looks set to be a bright future. Something that we confirmed when we saw the musician live.

The must-see international artists in Tecate Pal’ Norte are not only Anglo-Saxon

1.- Thunder

The international artists that will visit Tecate Pal’ Norte not only come from English-speaking countries, as Latin America will also have its exponents at the royal festival and one of them, who certainly cannot be missed, andHe is the Argentine rapper Trueno.

At only 21 years old, Thunder He is already listed as one of the best freestylers in Latin America today and the fame with his rhymes has been so much that even artists like Damon Albarn (leader of Gorillaz) come across him and have invited him to sing with them on stage. By the way, Trueno will be part of the artists that we will be able to see on the Oasis Bacardí stage, so you have to be within range.

Now that we have given you some options, what will be the international artists that you will see at Tecate Pal’ Norte 2023?

It may interest you