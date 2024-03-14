Luis Fonsi, Bisbal, Prince Royce, Mal, Sergio Dalma... turn Tenerife upside down at the Dial awards

Tenerife hosted the Cadena Dial Awards last night once again. Number 28. The Tenerife Fairgrounds experienced an unforgettable night of Spanish music. Every year they surpass themselves. Two and a half hours of awards and music where there was no shortage of dancing and emotion.

snowy, in the center of the news abandon Got Talent by La Voz Kidswas the one who hosted the gala together with the singer Blas Cant and the Cadena Dial presenter Carmen Ramrez.

David Bisbal and Sergio Dalma are immersed in full tour, but for Dial they are always there and in Tenerife, just like in the rest of the world, they are loved. Bisbal opened the show with a medley from his latest album (`My heart is broken and Chess, while Dalma opted for her Sonre, which is in the photo. Ana Guerra, at the gates of her wedding, received another of the awards, just like Diego Torres, who recently landed in Spain and was in full promotion, sang Better than Yesterday and shared the stage with Beret, another of the winners. Rozaln and his I have it clear or Nil Moliner with his Vuela alto also received recognition. Dani Fernández got everyone out of their seats with his Todo Cambio, one of the songs of the year, in addition to Tell the Others.

Enlarge David Bisbal received the Dial award and sang two songs from his latest album. JPARIS

Two leaders of music: India Martínez and Mal They did not leave anyone indifferent with their best songs and collaborations and they even sang happy birthday to him. Just like lvaro de Luna or Antonio Jos who filled the stage and made everyone dance. Especially emotional was Beret’s Superhroes, a song that everyone loves.

Top moments

The Dial Latino Award went to Prince Royce, the boy from the Bronx who triumphs with his bachatas. His Medley raised passions: Morphine + Things About the Peda, Me EnRD and Giving You a Kiss.

The big awards of the night went to two magnificent careers: Pastora Soler, who has been on stage for 30 years. He delighted us with the myth of her Only you, I will wake you up, The bad habit, The storm and Stay with me and Luis Fonsi, which adds up to 25. The Puerto Rican is immersed in The Journey; his new album of which we are already enjoying previews and in Tenerife he performed Turn the page and Now you with Mal.

And close what is coming and what is already a reality: the kids from Operacin Triunfo fall in love. The OT phenomenon is still alive as the fans demonstrated last night to Paul, Ruslana, Suzete and Cris). AND The new Dial artists concluded the gala: Gonzalo Herminia, Antoito Molina and Vicco. A round gala in Spanish. There are 365 days left until the next one.

Reflections from the winners

David Bisbal: It’s nice to receive an award, but the nicest thing is being able to meet your colleagues and share it with us. Thanks to Dial for uniting the culture of Spain with Latin America.

Dani Fernandez: I never forget how music has changed my life. I still can’t believe that people still come to my concerts. You are hallucinating with everything. It’s the first time my daughter sees me collect an award.

Prince Royce: It is a pleasure to see how bachata has grown throughout the world. Seeing that Shakira recorded the first bachata with me. It is a pleasure to see how they have supported my genre. It is still a dream and Spain has always supported me.

India Martínez: I feel the same emotion as the first day. This motivates me to continue becoming a better artist and a better woman. I remember two: my two grandmothers and I want to dedicate this award to them because that’s where everything is born. If I had them in front of me I would tell them that I looked in the mirror to be like them and that when I lack strength, I pull on them. This award goes to all fighters.

Luis Fonsi: I am happy to be here, I love receiving this award. What madness! These 25 years have flown by and I learn through each song. My first visit to Spain was in Tenerife with a song Imagname sin ti. Spain, thank you for hugging me. I love you so much

Pastora Soler: 30 years goes a long way, there is no luck here, there is work and perseverance. I am excited to thank the doors of Cadena Dial that opened to me from day one. Without you my career would not have been the same. I don’t want to forget my people, you have to love and trust yourself.

Ana Guerra: I’m so excited. And I want to dedicate it to Cadena Dial because they bet on people like me. Thanks to producers, my family, my company and that no one in your life ever tells you that you can’t fulfill your dream.

Sergio Dalma: There are already a few, but it continues to excite me. When we prepared this last work, I did it with young people. It is important to give way to young people and Dial opens that range. And a message that was: Smile because you are in the photo and transmit emotions to people. We live in turbulent times, politicians do not make it easy for us and I hope music is an escape. And I’m going to dedicate it to my grandson.

Enlarge Sergio Dalma collected the award and sang: ‘Smile because you’re in the photo’

Mal: I am very excited to be and come to Tenerife. I am very grateful for the years they have been with me. Thank you to my team and to all the women who are here, we are the strong and the brave ones and we continue to move forward raising our heads. There’s nothing that can stop us. For all the women.

Diego Torres: It is a pleasure to come visit you. Thank you for receiving my messages in songs.

Beret: Every time I come I stay for a while because I love being here. This award is for those who value my lyrics, those who listen to me and are able to see themselves in my lyrics.

Nil Moliner: Thanks to everyone who listens to my music.

Rozaln: I feel like crying and what an illusion. That you continue betting on my music means thanking me three times as much. I cannot help but remember all those who suffer violence in all parts of the world and, above all, the disproportionate suffering of the Palestinian people. I hope the human part flourishes, the more I love you and the more hugs.

Antoito Molina: To my family, my parents, those who help me. Those who told me that my dream would come true like today receiving the award in Tenerife.

Gonzalo Hermida: This is the closest thing to the most beautiful hug in the world, to a bouquet of roses or to the kiss of your parents who are proud of you. Watch the Dial Awards and dream about this. I remember listening to songs written by me and will never forget on March 14, 2024 that I received the first Dial award.

Related news

Antonio If: Heartfelt thanks to everyone and especially to this house that gives me wings to continue imagining songs. Thank you to everyone who listens to Cadena Dial. He always believed in me. And my family also endures my days.

Alvaro de Luna: Thanks to Dial for this award, to my fans and my family. I love you.