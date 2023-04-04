“I just had two biopsies”: Hugh Jackman opens up again about his battle with skin cancer

This is a fight that Hugh Jackman has been leading for more than ten years already. Indeed, the first time that the Australian actor announced that he was being treated for skin cancer was in 2013. Alerted by his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, the hero of X-Men (who recently confided that by dint of growling to embody Wolverine, his voice was damaged) had consulted a specialist. The specialist then diagnosed basal cell carcinoma, the most benign, but also the most widespread of cancers. Benin certainly, but tough since since then, this damn disease has never left him.

Five facial cancers in ten years

A few months after this first alert, Hugh Jackman announced that he had been operated on for a second skin cancer, before specifying that he would surely have several others. Alas, the future proved him right. In October 2014, the talented Australian was operated on again to have a tumor removed and then, after three years of respite, the disease reappeared in 2017, as he had explained to his fans on social networks. The one who refused an 83 million dollar role in a historical saga then posted a photo on Instagram, accompanied by a reassuring caption. “A new carcinoma basal cell. Thanks to regular check-ups and wonderful doctors, everything is fine. Looks worse with bandages on than without. I swear to you “, he explained then. In total, the actor revealed to have had “five facial cancers” in ten years.

The continuation under this advertisement

“Be careful please!”

Sadly, Hugh Jackman’s battle with skin cancer doesn’t seem to be over. And for good reason: on Monday March 3, 2023, he shared a video on Instagram announcing that he had undergone two biopsies. Bandage on the nose, the actor explains that he consulted his specialist, who must determine if “those little things“, as he says, are cancerous cells or not. But above all, as each time he communicates on the subject, Hugh Jackman wanted to send a message of prevention to his approximately 31 million subscribers.” If I may just take this opportunity to remind you that summer is coming for us here in the northern hemisphere, so put on some sunscreen. No matter how badly you want to tan, believe me, it’s just not worth it! I didn’t do it 25 years ago and the consequences are showing now. Put on sunscreen, you will still have an amazing time“. And the actor to conclude with a last: “Please be careful!”