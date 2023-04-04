Tipaza: 2 Algerian engineers design a foldable and transportable solar station

We live in an age where air pollution is a serious topic debated in assemblies and treated by scientists as a major environmental catastrophe. Faced with this situation, everyone is trying, somehow, to contribute to preserving our planet and its ecosystem.

Two Algerian engineers have designed a portable and foldable solar station capable of generating electricity in Tipaza. A promising project that has attracted the attention of some players in the sector.

READ ALSO: Two young people design the Digibanc, the first smart public bench in Algeria

A mobile solar power plant invented by two Algerian engineers in Tipaza

Two solar energy experts named Djamel Bachiri and Djamel Fodil succeeded in creating a removable and transportable solar station. The set is composed of several foldable solar panels capable of supplying electricity in any situation (natural disaster, power cut, etc.). Thanks to its transportable nature, the device can be used in various fields without posing constraints. An invention worth to two engineers the visit of the Arab media “ The attacker » even in their manufacturing workshop, Cherchal.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk comments on Algeria’s solar potential via a tweet

Asked about the components of their invention, the two engineers explain that the station has 6 foldable solar panels, embedded in a metal structure. When folded, the station takes the shape of a metal boxeasily portable. The latter received the patent for the project in February 2023, from the Algerian National Institute of Industrial Property.

Practical and ergonomic, this portable energy station is also economical according to the same source. The consumption of solar panels is reduced so as to ensure transmission without energy losses.

Several prospects for the Algerian foldable solar power plant

Fodil and Bachiri would like to develop the project on a larger scale, to touch why not the fields of agriculture and fossil fuels. The energy of the foldable panels would thus be used to supply the field watering pumpsor to supply electricity in isolated oil fields. The device could also potentially replace conventional emergency diesel generators, thus reducing the carbon impact.

READ ALSO: Renewable energies: Algeria moves up a gear

The assembly is composed of a transformer and a regulator to protect the batteries, which have a 3.6 KW storage capacity. Some parts being unavailable, the two engineers had to innovate and create alternatives with their own hands. The project cost 320,000 DA in total to the duo, who hope to attract local and foreign investors soon during their participation in an exhibition in Khenchela.

The two engineers are also considering the possibility of a partnership with the Government to put the invention to the benefit of the public sector.