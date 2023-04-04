We bring local news, from the State of Mexico for all the people who will stay at home during the Easter holidays: due to works for the interconnection of the Madín II water treatment plant, the trickle al water supply in 10 Mexican municipalities.

Which will be? And, from when? The Conagua (National Water Commission) barely warned of this reduction in supply in the State of Mexico, which will begin precisely this week.

Photo: Graciela López-Cuartoscuro.

Which are the 10 municipalities that will have water reduction in Edomex?

According to the Conagua, the reduction in water supply will be approximately 48 hours —all this to make the interconnection of the drinking water line that comes from the Madín II water treatment plant with the macrocircuit that is operated by the CAEM (Edomex Water Commission).

Ok, and from when? reduction in water supply It will start at 8 pm on Wednesday, April 5 and will end on the night of Friday, April 7..

Photo: Mario Jasso-Cuartoscuro.

So take precautions because the municipalities of the State of Mexico where they will reduce the water service (temporarily) are:

Nicolás Romero, Atizapán, Tultilán, Cuautitlán Izcalli, Coacalco, Nezahualcóyotl, Tlalnepantla, Ecatepec, Tecámac and Acolman.

Photo: @conagua_mx

To remove the buckets in Edomex

As usual in these cases, the recommendations range from making responsible use of water and using it for essential things, as well as taking precautions and going storing water prior to the start of the reduction in service.

To follow the information closely, here we leave you the accounts of the Conagua and CAEM, which will surely give more details during this reduction in the water service in the State of Mexico: With water: @conagua_mx. CAEM: @CaemEdomex.

Photo: Graciela López-Cuartoscuro.

And while that is happening in Edomex, in CDMX the government continues with the cloud bombing plan to wake up Tlaloc in a dry season that has been tough in recent years and what is to come —here you can read more about the situation of the water in Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

