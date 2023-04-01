‘I want it to be absolutely perfect’: Taron Egerton leaving for an upcoming ‘Kingsman’ movie

The last film in the franchise with Taron Egerton was released in 2017. A spin-off has meanwhile emerged on the creation of the spy agency.

The great collaboration between Taron Egerton and Matthew Vaughn continues. In an interview with Colliderthe actor returned to the future of the franchise Kingsman, adapted from a comic by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. He says he has not yet closed this chapter of his life.

“(Matthew Vaughn) intends to do this movie and I intend to play Eggsy again. I always thought that was what I signed up for. made me known”, explains Taron Egerton to the American media.

A “worthy” ending

But the actor is not ready to get back into the shoes of this well-tailored British spy at any price: “In a way, I guess I want it to be absolutely perfect if we do it again, and I want the story to do justice to the role that changed my life.” Taron Egerton wants a “worthy” ending.

He also admits to having an idea for this new part himself, which he wants to pitch to director Matthew Vaughn. “We’ll see, but we have to talk about it the next time we see each other, so who knows? He really isn’t giving up on the idea,” he told Collider.

The last Kingsman with Taron Egerton (Kingsman: Le Cercle d’or) dates from 2017 but a spin-off, The King’s Man: Première Mission, was released in 2021. This latest installment of the franchise told about the creation of the famous spy agency.