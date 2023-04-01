Trekking season in Saxon Switzerland begins

Cunnersdorf

One week before Easter, Saxon Switzerland invites you to go hiking again. On Saturday, the Forststeig Elbsandstein will be officially released. Trekking holidaymakers can also use the natural accommodations along the route again.

The new trekking season begins in the Saxon Switzerland conservation area. From April 1st, the Forststeig Elbsandstein trekking route and numerous overnight accommodations along the route will officially open to visitors again, according to the Sachsenforst state enterprise.

There are a total of six bivouac sites and five trekking huts on the route. The path is marked throughout. At the start of the season, the so-called forester hikes on the trekking route take place on April 1st. All eight hikes offered are already fully booked.

After the Corona years of 2020 and 2021, the trekking season could start again for the first time in spring 2022. A total of 6112 trekking tickets were redeemed last year. The purchase of a ticket supports the maintenance of the route and entitles you to use the trekking huts and bivouac sites.