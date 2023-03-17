“I was devastated”: Paloma (Beijing Express 2023) in tears at the end of the fifth stage, she explains what really happened

the adventure Beijing Express 2023 is over for Paloma and Jason who were eliminated this Thursday, March 16. On Instagram, the young woman looks back on this fifth step which was overwhelming for her because of a particularly helpful man.
The more the weeks pass, the more the places are expensive in Beijing Express 2023. In the episode broadcast this Thursday March 16 on M6, the Belgian lovers were eliminated at the end of the 5th stage of the Secret Choice. Indeed, Nathalie and Angie – accompanied by Etienne, their handicap – had to face them during the final duel. Unfortunately, the former candidate of Beijing Express managed to complete this challenge faster than his opponent. And if last week the event was not eliminatory, this was not the case this time. At the end of the broadcast, the one who had forged an alliance with a partner returned to a sequence which provoked reactions, namely, this moment when she appears in tears when arriving in front of Stéphane Rotenberg in Asuncion, the capital. from Paraguay.
Paloma (Beijing Express) had a special encounter
On Instagram, Paloma explains that they rode with a man who was a dog groomer and had a lot of work: “He was going in the opposite direction of our route and, despite everything, he agreed to take us to Stéphane. He did 60 km for us“. A gesture that particularly touched her. However, the situation became more complicated when “the hood of his car went up and shattered his windshield“. But the man took to the road again because he “understood the importance of this race“for the couple. “I was devastated that he did all this for us at the risk of maybe not winning the amulet“, she explains. Besides, she felt responsible that her car was damaged: “I felt guilty about the fact that his windshield went up because he was driving fast to get us to victory and he was going to have to groom dogs to pay off his windshield.”
“We were so on edge“
For Paloma and Jason, this very stressful and special moment was “an immense lesson in life and generosity” : “We will never forget our friend Fidel who did his best despite the pitfalls throughout the race“. Added to this is the pressure felt because of the alliances since for some time, “the funny Belgian couple“was the target of their adversaries.”We were so on edge with the alliance“, she admits. And even if their driver gave everything for them, it was not enough since they came in second place, behind Clément and Émeline.