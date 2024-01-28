“I wasn’t feeling well, but today life changed”

The Jackal is celebrating. The Cuban singer begins 2024 with the best of news: He is a free and independent artist. He announced this in a video that he posted on his new social networks and took the opportunity to give a small preview of the music he has to release soon.

“Super happy to be able to share this news with you. Free and independent artist. Thank you, first God. Thank you to my followers and those who did not trust me. Also thanks to my legal and business team, for the new weapons I have for this new stage of my musical and personal life,” commented the Cuban artist, who assures that he is in a wonderful stage because of “what is happening and what is yet to come.”

During this announcement, El Chacal also gave a preview of a song with a regional Mexican flavorthe musical genre that is sweeping the entire world.

Taking advantage of this great news, the singer asked for the support of his followers to follow him on his new platforms and confessed that he will soon tell everything that has been happening in his life in recent times. “I didn’t feel well and I wasn’t happy, but today life changed. 2024, starting a year as it should be, very happy”he added.

!! Congratulations!!