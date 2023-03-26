In an incredible match, Chicago Fire beat Inter Miami 3-2

Chicago Fire achieved an important 3-2 victory against Inter Miami, in the duel for week 5 of the United States – MLS 2023 tournament. The goals of the game for the locals were scored by Jean Mota (47′ 1T) and Nicolás Stefanelli (30 ‘ 2T). While away goals were made by Chris Mueller (29′ 1T), Carlos Terán (37′ 1T) and Kei Kamara (46’ 2T).

A great play by Chicago Fire, 46 minutes into the second half, was the one that moved the score thanks to Kei Kamara. Brian Gutierrez sent in a cross, which the striker dominated and kicked past Drake Callender.

The best man of the match was Kei Kamara. The Chicago Fire attacker scored 1 goal.

Carlos Terán was also key. The Chicago Fire defender had a good level scoring 1 goal and clearing 2 dangerous balls.

The game was notable for a lot of friction and constant fouls that cut the game short. There were 3 cautioned: DeAndre Yedlin, Carlos Terán and Nicolás Stefanelli.

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville proposed a 4-5-1 formation with Drake Callender in goal; DeAndre Yedlin, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Christopher McVey and Franco Negri on the defensive line; Bryce Duke, Jean Mota, Corentin Jean, Víctor Ulloa and Rodolfo Pizarro in the middle; and Nicolás Stefanelli in the attack.

For its part, Ezra Hendrickson’s team took the field with a 4-5-1 scheme with Christopher Brady under the three sticks; Arnaud Souquet, Carlos Terán, Rafael Czichos and Jonathan Dean in defense; Fabian Herbers, Gastón Giménez, Maren Haile-Selassie, Brian Gutiérrez and Chris Mueller at half court; and Kacper Przybylko up front.

Mary Penso was the referee who directed the match at Lockhart Stadium.

Inter Miami’s next game in the championship will be away against FC Cincinnati, while Chicago Fire will host DC United.

Note and image source: DataFactory