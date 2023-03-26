Eureka introduces a new solution to an easy spring cleaning

Eureka

Eureka, a renowned vacuum cleaner brand dedicated to innovative technologies, has announced a new spring cleaning solution in Europe. To improve ease of use and give buyers in the region an edge, Eureka has chosen one of its most popular vacuum cleaners in Europe – the Eureka AK10.

The Eureka vacuum cleaner AK10 ( is a cordless stick vacuum cleaner that can fulfill several functions.

One of the main advantages of this model is the powerful performance of its high-efficiency brushless digital motor with 450 W of power and a speed of 110,000 rpm. It is remarkably quiet with a long standby time and is suitable for a wide range of cleaning tasks.

This stick vacuum cleaner also features a detachable high-quality 8*2500mAh battery that ensures 60 minutes of continuous use.

Thanks to the 5-stage cyclone technology and an excellent suction power of 150 W, it collects the smallest dirt particles down to 0.3 microns.

A modern LED display shows the cleaning mode and the current battery status for better control. This model comes with a crevice tool, brush and extension hose for multi-purpose use, and the LED headlight makes cleaning under furniture even more effective.

The solution is available on a special spring sale from March 27th to 29th, during which time this product will be available exclusively on Amazon with a 30% discount off its current price of 259 EUR.

Eureka Apollo Vacuum Cleaner is another popular cylinder type vacuum cleaner (http://www.amazon.de/dp/B09YR11C6D/)

An efficient 800W motor ensures reliable performance. With a strong suction power of 200W and a large dust capacity thanks to a 2.2 liter dust container that absorbs dust and dirt, Apollo is a very effective household appliance.

Due to its lightweight and compact design, including the adjustable telescopic pole, the device is able to effortlessly clean under furniture and reach into remote corners, while the automatic cord storage makes storage easy.

With all these advantages and the attractive price of only 109 euros on Amazon is Eureka Apollo Vacuum one of the most popular options from European buyers.

About Eureka: Founded in 1909, Eureka has a long history of innovation in vacuum cleaners and home cleaning. Eureka has large manufacturing capabilities and offers a complete range of vacuum cleaners in Europe and other regions committed to the promise of performance, quality and value.

