In Greater La Plata, more than 300 thousand inhabitants are still poor

The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) released this afternoon the poverty and indigence index for the first half of last year. In Greater La Plata, which also includes Berisso and Ensenada, that figure is 34.8% and reaches 319,317 inhabitants. As for indigence, it is 9% and corresponds to 82,439 people.

Compared to the first semester of last year, when the poverty rate was 36.6% and corresponded to 334,380 inhabitants, the figure towards June 2021 contracted 1.8%.

Meanwhile, if compared to the same period a year ago (second semester of 2021) it was 41.5, the index dropped 6.7 points.

At the national level, the poverty rate reached 39.2% of the economically active population at the end of the second semester of last year, above the 37.3% of the same period in 2021, INDEC reported today.

Meanwhile, the indigence index, understood as the portion of the poor whose income is not enough to buy the minimum amount of food to survive, stood at 8.1% between July and September of last year, compared to 8.8%. of the same period of 2021.

Regarding the first semester of 2022, when the poverty index was 36.5%, the 39.2% of the second semester was also higher.

Meanwhile, the level of indigence registered almost no changes since in the second semester it ended at 8.1% against 8.2% in the first semester.

With an estimated population of 46.2 million inhabitants, these figures imply that 18.1 million people are below the poverty line, and among them 3.7 million are indigent.

INDEC reported that poverty affects the age group between 30 and 64 years more, with a level of 37.8%, and among newborns and adolescents up to 14 years of age, with 31.7%.

Something similar occurs with the indigent, where those aged between 30 and 64 account for 36.7% of those included in the poverty index.

This increase in the poverty rate occurred in the midst of inflation of 94.8% in 2022, with growth of 5.1% in the economy, and an unemployment rate that fell from 7% at the end of 2021, to 6.3% in 2022.