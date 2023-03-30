Strong cross between Tartu and Burlando for “defending the bad guys”

Tartu assured without turning red that Fernando Burlando always defended the bad guys like Juan Darthés or the murderers of Cabezas but there was a detail that the journalist seemed to be unaware of and that threw him off-air.

The lawyer put the points on him and asked if they were bad on the floor since he had defended more than one on more than one occasion.

Obviously, this upset the panel, which preferred to call to silence and leave only his partner Tartúfoli, who obviously is not at Burlando’s discursive level.

In fact, the lawyer denied that he was defending Darthés since the trial is taking place in Brazil where he is not authorized to practice the profession.

The truth is everyone has the right to a defense and the fees of the now candidate for governor are not available to anyone, but the lawyer also defended Marcela Feudale and some other of the Intruders participants, the family of Fernando Báez Sosa.