Poverty numbers in Greater Santa Fe and Greater Rosario

The percentage of households below the poverty line (LP) reached 29.8% (56,431) in Greater Santa Fe and 39.5% of people (214,760 inhabitants), while the Indigence Line (LI) reached 4.0% of households (7,487) and 6.0% of people (32,693), according to the report disseminated by the Indec.

In the second semester of 2021, that is, in the interannual comparison, Greater Santa Fe exhibited indicators of 27.9% (households) 38.6% (people) below the poverty line, in addition to 5.5% (households) and 8.8% (people). This means that -in statistical terms- the capital of Santa Fe and its urban environment they have more poverty and less indigence.

On the INDEC payroll, in Greater Santa Fe there are 189,378 households in which 544,004 people live. The average family income per capita in the agglomeration was $29,071 in the second half of 2021 and reached a $53.782 in the second half of last year.

Prior to the pandemic, in the second half of 2019, Greater Santa Fe showed a LP of 23% of households and 34.4 of people, with indigence indicators in 4.2% of households and 7.0 of people .

in the great rosary

For the Gran Rosario, the LP covered 24.6% of households (124,482) and 33.2% (444,678) of people (24.8% and 33% respectively, in the first half of 2021). The Indigence Line was registered in 4.8% of households and 6.3% of people in the second half of last year (5.6% and 7.2%, respectively, compared to the second half of 2021).

In the case of the main urban agglomeration of the province, the national report estimates 506,139 households in which 1,340,391 people live. Median per capita family income jumped from $33,924 to $56,779 between the periods compared.

Prior to the pandemic, in the second half of 2019, INDEC calculated for the Greater Rosario 25.5% of households and 35.0 of people living in poverty, among which were 5.4% of households and 7.3 % of homeless.

Equivalences

The proportions of poverty and indigence in the two large urban centers of the province do not show significant differences regarding the national indicators released by INDEC this Thursday.

According to this detail, the percentage of households below the poverty line (LP) reached 29.6%; 39.2% of people reside in them, totaling the 31 urban agglomerates included in the Permanent Household Survey. Within this group, 6.2% of households are below the indigence line (LI), which includes 8.1% of people.

This implies that, for the universe of the 31 urban agglomerates of the EPH, below the LP there are 2,928,152 households, which include 11,465,599 people; and, within this set, 614,043 households are below the LI, which represents 2,356,435 indigent people.