In New Zealand, firefighters offer cooking recipes ... for drunk people

Nearly half of fatal home fires are alcohol or drug related in New Zealand, according to emergency services.

“You are roasted” (You’re Cooked): it is under this title that the firefighters of New Zealand have posted recipes for drunk people, in order to prevent their cooking from leading to a fire in the kitchen.

More than 4,100 house fires a year in the archipelago are caused by unsupervised cooking, around a quarter of the total. And nearly half of fatal home fires are alcohol or drug related, according to emergency services.

Save lives

These “recipes to cook if you’re drunk or stoned” are presented with humor and give instructions simple enough for even the most cooked cooks to navigate.

The idea is to keep people under the influence of alcohol or drugs away from gas stoves and ovens, which can be left on by mistake, with fatal consequences. It’s about whether they prefer the hot air fryer, the toaster, the kettle or the microwave, all of which have a timer.

The recipe for “toast sandwich” begins with the following advice: “Put a slice of bread in the toaster. Toast it.” Once buttered, the piece of toast is placed between two slices of untoasted bread. “Now grab the bread-toast-bread in your sweaty hands. That’s good.”

The recipes have been specially concocted by Auckland-based chef Jamie Robert Johnston. “I was inspired by my college years to find dishes that fill the void when you’re a little tipsy,” he explained.

A video of the campaign posted on social media shows drunken cooks trying out recipes, struggling with a buttered slice of bread, struggling to fit food into their mouths, or bursting into giggles. All the participants agreed to be paid to be filmed struggling in the kitchen after a drunken evening.

Among the other dishes offered, the sandwich of hot air-fried nuggets, the noodles prepared in the kettle, or sweet biscuits crushed and sprinkled on bread.

The recipes include a bonus drink against the hangover, based on honey, water and salt.