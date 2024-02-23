The PSOE is now just a remnant besieged by dark suspicions of corruption, deputy denounces

EDITORIAL.- The deputy spokesperson for the parliamentary group of the Popular Party in the Congress of Spain, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, had strong words towards the Minister of the Presidency and Justice, Felix Bolaños during his speech before the Constitutional Commission of Congress, pointing out that the president of the government Pedro “Sánchez wanted to build a wall against the right and has put a tombstone on the left.”

During his speech, which was broadcast on social networks, Álvarez highlights that, in addition to being a key party of his Government partners, the PSOE’s story is devastated. “The Government is dying between the sword of the fugitive and the double wall of the Law and the people.”

He pointed out that this agony is seen in Galicia, Andalusia, Madrid, Valencia and all of Spain: “This has only just begun. Prepare for the Europeans and then for the generals”

He urged Minister Félix a Bolaños to “stop talking about pardons because no one is going to pardon you, not even the remains of your party.” “In fact, the PSOE is now just a remnant.”

In her speech that lasted more than 14 minutes, the parliamentarian recalled the phrase that Bolaños repeated against the judges, about “returning to politics what should never have left politics (…) Well, there you have the ballot boxes,” she replied. the deputy to the Minister.

Regarding the extension of the deadline for processing the amnesty law in Congress, he stated before Bolaños: “So much haste, so much urgency and now they are asking for an extension and I suppose another one later.”

“Don’t tell me that the fugitive no longer trusts you? That she is beginning to sense that she was deceived? They promised you total impunity and it turns out that in Spain there are independent judges, prosecutors with judgment, a Constitution and European Law? What are they going to do when the courts confirm that their brilliant work of legal engineering collides head-on with the Constitution and European Law? ”He questioned.

And he asks: “How are clandestine dates going in Switzerland? How is the guerrilla expert verifier? And, above all, how is coexistence going?” “Because his partners no longer announce that he will do it again, they are already doing it: yesterday in the Parliament of Catalonia,” he warns.

Hinge party in Spain

To the fact that “the PSOE It’s just a hinge ERC, BNG y collect“, now “the unmistakable stench of decomposition” is added to the dark suspicions of corruption derived from the million-dollar commissions in the purchase of masks, the parliamentarian highlighted.

“It is the hard core of Sánchez: Koldothe man for everything Ábalos, and Santos Cerdán, muñitor of the amnesty”, Álvarez de Toledo explained in his speech that he asked himself: “Why didn’t Ábalos leave his seat at the time he was dismissed? Don’t tell me that Sánchez knew it and kept him as a deputy. Because he would convert Sánchez is an accomplice in the worst corruption: the one that profits from illness, pain and death,” he said.

Hence, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo has claimed Bolaños that he does not follow in the wake of Sánchez, who “yesterday tried to put on the fan from Morocco and fell down the worst ravine of all: that of already failed lies.”

Unlike the 1978 Constitutionwhich was founded from and for concord among the Spanish people, the Sánchez Government “has been founded from and for the discord among the Spanish people,” added the popular.

“Since you cannot govern by accession, you have decided to govern by hate. Your coalition is a utilitarian sum of hate: your partners’ hatred of Spain and your hatred of half of Spain,” stated Álvarez de Toledo, who has requested Bolaños to look at the painting of ‘El Abrazo’. “It is the symbol of concord. From that moving constitutional concord to this corrosive destituent discord. From the ‘Embrace’ of the Transition to the hug between Sánchez and Puigdemont,” he lamented.