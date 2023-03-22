INDEC revealed that economic activity grew 5.2% in 2022 | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Wednesday March 22, 2023 | 5:03 p.m.

The gross domestic product accumulated a rise of 5.2% in the year, according to INDEC. //Photo: Illustrative.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 5.2% last year, reported this Wednesday the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec).

In addition, the GDP of the fourth quarter of last year was 1.9% higher than that of the same period of 2021, while it was 1.5% below the third quarter of 2022.

INDEC reported that during the fourth quarter of last year there was an increase of 0.1% in the gross formation of fixed capital, while private consumption grew 5.1%, public sector consumption fell 2.1 %, and exports of real goods and services registered an increase of 8.6%.

In seasonally adjusted terms, with respect to the third quarter of 2022, imports fell 8.6%, private consumption registered a decrease of 1.5%, public sector consumption fell 0.3%, exports rose 8.7% and the gross formation of fixed capital registered a decrease of 7.2%.