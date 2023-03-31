Influencer brothers Tate released from custody on house arrest

Controversial British influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are to be released from custody in Romania and placed under house arrest. The Court of Appeal in Bucharest “rejected the prosecutor’s proposal to extend pre-trial detention” and today ordered the two “under house arrest,” according to a court decision seen by AFP.

Andrew Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, who is two years younger, were arrested in Romania at the end of December on allegations of human trafficking, rape and founding a criminal organization. Minors are said to have been among their victims. The brothers deny the allegations.

Custody because of the risk of absconding

At the time, the magistrate justified the imprisonment of the two brothers with the risk of absconding and the seriousness of the crimes they were accused of. Her detention had been extended several times. In addition to the Tate brothers, two Romanian women are also under investigation.

Andrew Tate, who moved to Romania with his brother a few years ago, has been banned from several online services for misogynistic comments. He wrote that women who are victims of sexual assault are to blame themselves.