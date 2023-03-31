The German Dental Association presents itself at the anniversary IDS / BZÄK President Prof. Dr. Christoph Benz congratulates on 100 years International Dental Show

Shortage of teachers: that’s not enough / commentary by Axel Habermehl

Leave a Comment / News / By / March 31, 2023

badish newspaper

Freiburg (ots)

By decree, the government instructs its administration to only approve part-time applications for less than 75 percent for family reasons. The new model should bring 300 jobs. No question: the measure is to be welcomed. (…) Missing lessons costs children life chances and the country prosperity. It’s just a shame that the ministry is only now taking action. The part-time applications for the coming school year have just been processed. The hoped-for effect will not occur until summer 2024 at the earliest. So it can be said that this government does not have the necessary strength to deal with the biggest problem (lack of teachers) in its most important field of action (school policy). What she’s doing is just not enough. https://www.mehr.bz/khs91m

Press contact:

badish newspaper
Final editing Badische Zeitung
Phone: 0761/496-0
[email protected]

Original content from: Badische Zeitung, transmitted by news aktuell

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *