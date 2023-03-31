Shortage of teachers: that’s not enough / commentary by Axel Habermehl

badish newspaper

Freiburg (ots)

By decree, the government instructs its administration to only approve part-time applications for less than 75 percent for family reasons. The new model should bring 300 jobs. No question: the measure is to be welcomed. (…) Missing lessons costs children life chances and the country prosperity. It’s just a shame that the ministry is only now taking action. The part-time applications for the coming school year have just been processed. The hoped-for effect will not occur until summer 2024 at the earliest. So it can be said that this government does not have the necessary strength to deal with the biggest problem (lack of teachers) in its most important field of action (school policy). What she’s doing is just not enough. https://www.mehr.bz/khs91m

