Inmate escapes from federal prison in Miami

The police are looking for a inmate who escaped from a federal prison in Miami-Dade last Friday, according to a statement from county authorities.

Jean Carlos CruzPuerto Rican, 43 years old, ran away of the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Miami, located at 15801 SW 137 Ave, near the Country Walk neighborhood and ZooMiami, according to a flyer distributed by the Miami-Dade Police Department’s (HSB) Homeland Security Office.

Flyer distributed by the Miami-Dade Police Department (HSB) Homeland Security Office

Cross was convicted in 2002 of possessing “firearms while committing a drug trafficking crime” in a 2001 case, outside of Puerto Rico, indicate federal court records, cited by the channel Local 10 News.

In 2022, the convict sent a letter to Samantha Serrano, director of FCI Miami, in which he asked her to consider him for compassionate release.

Cruz argued in his petition that the mandatory minimum for a first-time nonviolent offender was excessive. “I have served more than 21 years in prison for that excessively long sentence of 35 years,” the inmate wrote, according to the court file.

The document notes that he also accused the Federal Bureau of Prisons of delaying “much-needed surgery” and medical staff of “deliberate indifference” to his respiratory problems.

On April 14, 2023, U.S. District Judge Raúl M. Arias-Marxuach denied his motion for compassionate releasehe pointed Local 10 News.

Cruz was convicted on charges of selling, distributing or dispensing narcotics; two counts of violent crimes/drugs/machine gun; and one count of selling counterfeit firearms in 2002, according to federal court records.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of the fugitive to contact detectives at 305-215-5691.